Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 32 17 10 3 2 39 99 92
Hershey 34 18 11 3 2 41 104 98
Springfield 35 19 12 3 1 42 114 112
Providence 30 16 10 3 1 36 94 78
Charlotte 34 18 14 2 0 38 116 102
Lehigh Valley 31 11 12 6 2 30 83 99
Bridgeport 38 14 17 3 4 35 102 117
WB/Scranton 32 12 16 1 3 28 76 104

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 30 21 5 4 0 46 111 78
Rochester 34 20 11 2 1 43 129 123
Toronto 31 17 12 1 1 36 100 107
Laval 28 15 11 2 0 32 95 96
Syracuse 30 14 12 3 1 32 86 94
Cleveland 31 12 12 4 3 31 91 103
Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 33 24 6 2 1 51 114 82
Manitoba 33 20 10 2 1 43 100 80
Grand Rapids 32 15 11 4 2 36 94 93
Iowa 34 15 15 3 1 34 94 98
Rockford 30 14 14 1 1 30 88 96
Milwaukee 37 15 18 2 2 34 105 123
Texas 29 10 14 4 1 25 89 111

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 33 23 7 2 1 49 113 80
Ontario 29 18 6 3 2 41 110 89
Bakersfield 27 13 8 3 3 32 83 76
Colorado 33 17 11 3 2 39 106 102
Henderson 30 16 11 2 1 35 90 82
San Diego 28 13 13 2 0 28 75 88
Abbotsford 28 12 12 3 1 28 83 84
Tucson 29 12 14 2 1 27 74 99
San Jose 32 13 18 1 0 27 96 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Rochester 4, Cleveland 1

Utica 4, Syracuse 1

Bridgeport 3, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 5, Toronto 1

Texas 5, Rockford 2

Colorado 2, Iowa 1

Stockton 3, Henderson 1

Belleville at Laval, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, ppd

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

