AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 31 17 10 3 1 38 99 81 Hartford 34 18 11 3 2 41 102 99 Hershey 36 19 12 3 2 43 111 101 Springfield 36 19 12 4 1 43 117 116 Charlotte 36 19 15 2 0 40 122 108 Lehigh Valley 33 12 13 6 2 32 89 105 Bridgeport 40 15 18 3 4 37 109 125 WB/Scranton 33 13 16 1 3 30 79 106

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 31 22 5 4 0 48 117 81 Rochester 35 20 12 2 1 43 132 130 Toronto 32 17 12 2 1 37 102 110 Laval 28 15 11 2 0 32 95 96 Cleveland 32 13 12 4 3 33 98 106 Syracuse 31 14 13 3 1 32 89 100 Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 35 24 7 3 1 52 118 89 Manitoba 35 22 10 2 1 47 107 84 Grand Rapids 33 15 12 4 2 36 96 98 Rockford 31 15 14 1 1 32 91 98 Iowa 35 15 16 3 1 34 96 101 Milwaukee 38 16 18 2 2 36 110 125 Texas 30 10 14 4 2 26 91 114

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 34 23 7 3 1 50 116 84 Ontario 31 20 6 3 2 45 123 97 Bakersfield 28 14 8 3 3 34 87 79 Colorado 34 18 11 3 2 41 109 104 Henderson 31 17 11 2 1 37 94 85 Abbotsford 29 13 12 3 1 30 88 87 San Diego 29 13 14 2 0 28 78 93 Tucson 31 12 16 2 1 27 82 112 San Jose 33 13 19 1 0 27 99 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Rochester 3

Manitoba 4, Chicago 3

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 3, Toronto 2

Hershey 5, Hartford 0

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 2

Providence 5, Bridgeport 3

Rockford 3, Texas 2

Utica 6, Syracuse 3

Henderson 4, Stockton 3

Ontario 7, Tucson 3

Colorado 3, Iowa 2

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 3

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3

Laval at Belleville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 2

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

Hartford 3, Hershey 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 1

Ontario 6, Tucson 5

San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

