Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 23, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 31 17 10 3 1 38 99 81
Hartford 34 18 11 3 2 41 102 99
Hershey 36 19 12 3 2 43 111 101
Springfield 36 19 12 4 1 43 117 116
Charlotte 36 19 15 2 0 40 122 108
Lehigh Valley 33 12 13 6 2 32 89 105
Bridgeport 40 15 18 3 4 37 109 125
WB/Scranton 33 13 16 1 3 30 79 106

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 31 22 5 4 0 48 117 81
Rochester 35 20 12 2 1 43 132 130
Toronto 32 17 12 2 1 37 102 110
Laval 28 15 11 2 0 32 95 96
Cleveland 32 13 12 4 3 33 98 106
Syracuse 31 14 13 3 1 32 89 100
Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 35 24 7 3 1 52 118 89
Manitoba 35 22 10 2 1 47 107 84
Grand Rapids 33 15 12 4 2 36 96 98
Rockford 31 15 14 1 1 32 91 98
Iowa 35 15 16 3 1 34 96 101
Milwaukee 38 16 18 2 2 36 110 125
Texas 30 10 14 4 2 26 91 114

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 34 23 7 3 1 50 116 84
Ontario 31 20 6 3 2 45 123 97
Bakersfield 28 14 8 3 3 34 87 79
Colorado 34 18 11 3 2 41 109 104
Henderson 31 17 11 2 1 37 94 85
Abbotsford 29 13 12 3 1 30 88 87
San Diego 29 13 14 2 0 28 78 93
Tucson 31 12 16 2 1 27 82 112
San Jose 33 13 19 1 0 27 99 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Rochester 3

Manitoba 4, Chicago 3

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 3, Toronto 2

Hershey 5, Hartford 0

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 2

Providence 5, Bridgeport 3

Rockford 3, Texas 2

Utica 6, Syracuse 3

Henderson 4, Stockton 3

        Read more: Sports News

Ontario 7, Tucson 3

Colorado 3, Iowa 2

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 3

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3

Laval at Belleville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 2

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Hartford 3, Hershey 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 1

Ontario 6, Tucson 5

San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 IoT Security Hands-on Workshop
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey