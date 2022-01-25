AHL Glance

On Air: Innovation In Government
The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 31 17 10 3 1 38 99 81
Hartford 34 18 11 3 2 41 102 99
Hershey 36 19 12 3 2 43 111 101
Springfield 36 19 12 4 1 43 117 116
Charlotte 36 19 15 2 0 40 122 108
Lehigh Valley 33 12 13 6 2 32 89 105
WB/Scranton 34 14 16 1 3 32 84 107
Bridgeport 40 15 18 3 4 37 109 125

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 31 22 5 4 0 48 117 81
Rochester 35 20 12 2 1 43 132 130
Toronto 33 18 12 2 1 39 106 113
Laval 28 15 11 2 0 32 95 96
Syracuse 31 14 13 3 1 32 89 100
Cleveland 33 13 13 4 3 33 99 111
Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 35 24 7 3 1 52 118 89
Manitoba 35 22 10 2 1 47 107 84
Grand Rapids 34 15 12 5 2 37 99 102
Rockford 31 15 14 1 1 32 91 98
Iowa 35 15 16 3 1 34 96 101
Milwaukee 38 16 18 2 2 36 110 125
Texas 30 10 14 4 2 26 91 114

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 34 23 7 3 1 50 116 84
Ontario 31 20 6 3 2 45 123 97
Colorado 34 18 11 3 2 41 109 104
Henderson 31 17 11 2 1 37 94 85
Bakersfield 29 14 9 3 3 34 89 84
Abbotsford 30 14 12 3 1 32 92 89
San Diego 30 13 15 2 0 28 80 97
Tucson 31 12 16 2 1 27 82 112
San Jose 34 14 19 1 0 29 104 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 3

WB/Scranton 5, Cleveland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ontario at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

