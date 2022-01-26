AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 35 19 11 3 2 43 107 100 Hershey 37 20 12 3 2 45 117 103 Providence 32 17 11 3 1 38 99 85 Springfield 37 19 13 4 1 43 118 121 Charlotte 36 19 15 2 0 40 122 108 Lehigh Valley 33 12 13 6 2 32 89 105 Bridgeport 40 15 18 3 4 37 109 125 WB/Scranton 35 14 17 1 3 32 86 113

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 32 23 5 4 0 50 121 81 Rochester 35 20 12 2 1 43 132 130 Toronto 33 18 12 2 1 39 106 113 Laval 28 15 11 2 0 32 95 96 Syracuse 32 15 13 3 1 34 92 101 Cleveland 34 13 14 4 3 33 100 114 Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 35 24 7 3 1 52 118 89 Manitoba 35 22 10 2 1 47 107 84 Grand Rapids 35 15 13 5 2 37 99 103 Rockford 31 15 14 1 1 32 91 98 Milwaukee 39 17 18 2 2 38 111 125 Iowa 35 15 16 3 1 34 96 101 Texas 30 10 14 4 2 26 91 114

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 34 23 7 3 1 50 116 84 Ontario 32 21 6 3 2 47 127 98 Colorado 34 18 11 3 2 41 109 104 Henderson 31 17 11 2 1 37 94 85 Bakersfield 29 14 9 3 3 34 89 84 Abbotsford 30 14 12 3 1 32 92 89 San Diego 30 13 15 2 0 28 80 97 Tucson 31 12 16 2 1 27 82 112 San Jose 35 14 20 1 0 29 105 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Hershey 6, WB/Scranton 2

Utica 4, Providence 0

Wednesday’s Games

Ontario 4, San Jose 1

Hartford 5, Springfield 1

Milwaukee 1, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 3, Cleveland 1

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

