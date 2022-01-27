Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 10:09 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 35 19 11 3 2 43 107 100
Hershey 37 20 12 3 2 45 117 103
Providence 32 17 11 3 1 38 99 85
Springfield 37 19 13 4 1 43 118 121
Charlotte 36 19 15 2 0 40 122 108
Lehigh Valley 33 12 13 6 2 32 89 105
Bridgeport 40 15 18 3 4 37 109 125
WB/Scranton 35 14 17 1 3 32 86 113

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 32 23 5 4 0 50 121 81
Rochester 35 20 12 2 1 43 132 130
Toronto 33 18 12 2 1 39 106 113
Laval 28 15 11 2 0 32 95 96
Syracuse 32 15 13 3 1 34 92 101
Cleveland 34 13 14 4 3 33 100 114
Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 36 24 7 4 1 53 119 91
Manitoba 35 22 10 2 1 47 107 84
Grand Rapids 35 15 13 5 2 37 99 103
Rockford 32 15 14 2 1 33 92 100
Iowa 36 16 16 3 1 36 98 102
Milwaukee 39 17 18 2 2 38 111 125
Texas 31 11 14 4 2 28 93 115

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 34 23 7 3 1 50 116 84
Ontario 32 21 6 3 2 47 127 98
Colorado 35 19 11 3 2 43 114 107
Bakersfield 30 15 9 3 3 36 95 86
Henderson 31 17 11 2 1 37 94 85
Abbotsford 30 14 12 3 1 32 92 89
San Diego 31 13 16 2 0 28 83 102
Tucson 32 12 17 2 1 27 84 118
San Jose 35 14 20 1 0 29 105 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Ontario 4, San Jose 1

Hartford 5, Springfield 1

Milwaukee 1, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 3, Cleveland 1

Iowa 2, Rockford 1

Texas 2, Chicago 1

Bakersfield 6, Tucson 2

Colorado 5, San Diego 3

Thursday’s Games

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

