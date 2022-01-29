AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 36 20 11 3 2 45 112 104 Hershey 37 20 12 3 2 45 117 103 Springfield 38 20 13 4 1 45 124 123 Providence 33 17 11 3 2 39 103 90 Charlotte 37 20 15 2 0 42 126 111 WB/Scranton 36 15 17 1 3 34 90 113 Lehigh Valley 34 12 14 6 2 32 91 111 Bridgeport 40 15 18 3 4 37 109 125

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 33 23 5 5 0 51 124 85 Rochester 36 21 12 2 1 45 134 131 Toronto 34 19 12 2 1 41 111 114 Laval 29 15 12 2 0 32 96 102 Syracuse 33 15 14 3 1 34 93 103 Cleveland 35 13 15 4 3 33 100 118 Belleville 32 15 17 0 0 30 94 101

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 37 25 7 4 1 55 123 92 Manitoba 35 22 10 2 1 47 107 84 Rockford 33 15 14 3 1 34 93 102 Iowa 37 17 16 3 1 38 101 104 Grand Rapids 36 15 14 5 2 37 100 107 Milwaukee 40 18 18 2 2 40 113 126 Texas 32 12 14 4 2 30 99 116

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 33 22 6 3 2 49 134 99 Stockton 34 23 7 3 1 50 116 84 Bakersfield 31 16 9 3 3 38 100 90 Colorado 36 19 11 3 3 44 116 110 Henderson 32 18 11 2 1 39 97 87 Abbotsford 30 14 12 3 1 32 92 89 San Diego 32 13 17 2 0 28 85 105 Tucson 33 12 18 2 1 27 88 123 San Jose 36 14 21 1 0 29 106 142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Utica 3

Hartford 5, Providence 4

Toronto 5, Belleville 1

WB/Scranton 4, Cleveland 0

Rochester 2, Syracuse 1

Springfield 6, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 1

Iowa 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

Texas 6, Laval 1

Bakersfield 5, Tucson 4

Henderson 3, Colorado 2

Saturday’s Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

