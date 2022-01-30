AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|37
|20
|12
|3
|2
|45
|112
|108
|Hershey
|39
|21
|13
|3
|2
|47
|121
|107
|Springfield
|39
|21
|13
|4
|1
|47
|127
|125
|Providence
|34
|17
|11
|3
|3
|40
|105
|93
|Charlotte
|38
|21
|15
|2
|0
|44
|132
|112
|Lehigh Valley
|36
|14
|14
|6
|2
|36
|98
|113
|WB/Scranton
|37
|16
|17
|1
|3
|36
|95
|115
|Bridgeport
|41
|15
|18
|4
|4
|38
|110
|127
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|35
|25
|5
|5
|0
|55
|131
|89
|Rochester
|37
|21
|13
|2
|1
|45
|136
|135
|Toronto
|34
|19
|12
|2
|1
|41
|111
|114
|Laval
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|99
|104
|Syracuse
|34
|15
|15
|3
|1
|34
|94
|109
|Belleville
|32
|15
|17
|0
|0
|30
|94
|101
|Cleveland
|37
|13
|17
|4
|3
|33
|104
|126
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|38
|25
|7
|4
|2
|56
|123
|93
|Manitoba
|37
|23
|11
|2
|1
|49
|115
|91
|Rockford
|34
|16
|14
|3
|1
|36
|94
|102
|Iowa
|38
|18
|16
|3
|1
|40
|107
|105
|Milwaukee
|41
|19
|18
|2
|2
|42
|118
|126
|Grand Rapids
|37
|15
|15
|5
|2
|37
|100
|112
|Texas
|33
|12
|15
|4
|2
|30
|101
|119
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|35
|24
|7
|3
|1
|52
|118
|85
|Ontario
|34
|22
|7
|3
|2
|49
|135
|101
|Colorado
|37
|20
|11
|3
|3
|46
|120
|110
|Bakersfield
|32
|16
|9
|4
|3
|39
|102
|93
|Henderson
|33
|18
|12
|2
|1
|39
|97
|91
|Abbotsford
|32
|15
|13
|3
|1
|34
|99
|97
|Tucson
|34
|13
|18
|2
|1
|29
|91
|125
|San Diego
|33
|13
|18
|2
|0
|28
|86
|111
|San Jose
|36
|14
|21
|1
|0
|29
|106
|142
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Abbotsford 4, Manitoba 3
Utica 4, Rochester 2
Charlotte 6, Syracuse 1
Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1
Iowa 6, San Diego 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Hartford 0
Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0
WB/Scranton 5, Cleveland 2
Springfield 3, Providence 2
Laval 3, Texas 2
Rockford 1, Chicago 0
Stockton 2, Ontario 1
Tucson 3, Bakersfield 2
Colorado 4, Henderson 0
Toronto at Belleville, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Manitoba 5, Abbotsford 3
Utica 3, Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2
Monday’s Games
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments