Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 66-56

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:22 pm
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 66-56 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Tim Fuller had 13 points and nine rebounds for Utah Valley (12-6, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Le’Tre Darthard also scored 13 points and Connor Harding had 12 points.

Xavier Johnson scored a season-high 21 points for the Vaqueros (6-12, 1-5). Mike Adewunmi added 11 points and six rebounds, and Justin Johnson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

