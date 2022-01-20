Air Force 69, UNLV 62

UNLV (10-7)
Hamm 2-3 0-0 4, Hamilton 10-19 10-13 32, McCabe 0-4 0-0 0, Nuga 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 7-13 4-6 19, Gilbert 0-1 1-2 1, Iwuakor 0-0 3-4 3, Webster 0-2 0-0 0, Muoka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 18-25 62.
AIR FORCE (9-7)
Moerman 1-2 2-2 5, Heidbreder 2-8 2-2 6, Octave 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 6-9 1-2 16, Walker 4-9 5-6 14, Mills 4-6 3-6 13, Jackson 1-2 1-2 3, C.Murphy 2-3 0-0 4, Vander Zwaag 3-5 1-2 8, Corner 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 23-46 15-24 69.
Halftime_Air Force 33-25. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 4-15 (Hamilton 2-5, Williams 1-2, Nuga 1-4, McCabe 0-2, Webster 0-2), Air Force 8-22 (Taylor 3-6, Mills 2-4, Moerman 1-1, Vander Zwaag 1-3, Walker 1-3, Jackson 0-1, C.Murphy 0-1, Heidbreder 0-3). Fouled Out_Moerman. Rebounds_UNLV 27 (Hamm 9), Air Force 30 (Taylor 10). Assists_UNLV 6 (Hamilton, McCabe, Gilbert 2), Air Force 16 (Taylor 6). Total Fouls_UNLV 22, Air Force 24.
