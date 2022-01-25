Akron 60, Cent. Michigan 56

AKRON (13-5)

Ali 6-10 3-3 15, Freeman 7-9 2-3 16, Castaneda 6-10 2-3 16, Tribble 1-4 2-2 4, Trimble 1-9 0-0 3, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 1-1 0-0 3, Bandaogo 0-2 3-4 3. Totals 22-46 12-15 60.

CENT. MICHIGAN (2-13)

Bissainthe 4-13 2-2 11, Pavrette 3-5 0-0 6, Healy 7-12 2-3 18, Miller 2-16 2-2 6, Taylor 2-6 0-0 4, Henderson 3-7 0-0 8, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Hodgson 1-1 0-0 3, Jergens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 6-7 56.

Halftime_Akron 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Akron 4-15 (Castaneda 2-5, Clarke 1-1, Trimble 1-7, Ali 0-1, Dawson 0-1), Cent. Michigan 6-16 (Henderson 2-2, Healy 2-5, Hodgson 1-1, Bissainthe 1-4, Miller 0-4). Rebounds_Akron 30 (Freeman 11), Cent. Michigan 29 (Bissainthe, Taylor 7). Assists_Akron 8 (Tribble 4), Cent. Michigan 10 (Taylor 3). Total Fouls_Akron 14, Cent. Michigan 16. A_1,156 (5,300).

