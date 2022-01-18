Akron 74, W. Michigan 73

W. MICHIGAN (4-13)

Hastings 5-7 1-1 11, Wright 2-3 3-4 7, Artis White 7-13 3-3 23, J.Freeman 1-2 0-0 2, Norman 6-13 2-2 19, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Martin 2-4 0-0 6, McMillan 0-1 0-0 0, Lobsinger 0-0 0-0 0, Kolp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 9-10 73.

AKRON (10-5)

Ali 7-15 1-1 18, E.Freeman 6-8 3-5 15, Castaneda 5-12 1-2 14, Tribble 3-6 0-0 7, Trimble 2-8 0-0 5, Dawson 3-7 0-0 9, Bandaogo 3-5 0-0 6, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 5-8 74.

Halftime_W. Michigan 44-41. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 14-24 (Artis White 6-8, Norman 5-9, Martin 2-4, Smith 1-1, J.Freeman 0-1, McMillan 0-1), Akron 11-30 (Ali 3-5, Dawson 3-6, Castaneda 3-7, Tribble 1-3, Trimble 1-7, Clarke 0-2). Rebounds_W. Michigan 21 (Hastings 8), Akron 31 (E.Freeman 8). Assists_W. Michigan 12 (Norman 4), Akron 17 (Castaneda 6). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 15, Akron 14. A_1,611 (5,500).

