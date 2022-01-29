On Air: This Just In!
Alabama 87, No. 4 Baylor 78

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 6:20 pm
BAYLOR (18-2)

Thamba 1-4 1-1 3, Akinjo 4-13 0-0 8, Flagler 5-13 2-2 16, Brown 3-5 4-4 10, Mayer 4-8 2-3 12, Sochan 6-9 4-6 17, Bonner 2-2 1-2 7, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-2 3-4 5. Totals 26-56 17-22 78.

ALABAMA (13-7)

Rojas 0-0 2-2 2, Bediako 1-1 0-0 2, Ellis 2-4 6-7 11, Jah.Quinerly 6-10 5-5 20, Shackelford 5-12 8-10 19, Davison 6-9 0-0 14, Gary 7-8 1-2 15, Gurley 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 29-49 22-26 87.

Halftime_Alabama 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 9-19 (Flagler 4-8, Bonner 2-2, Mayer 2-4, Sochan 1-3, Akinjo 0-2), Alabama 7-22 (Jah.Quinerly 3-6, Davison 2-4, Ellis 1-3, Shackelford 1-7, Gurley 0-2). Rebounds_Baylor 25 (Sochan 8), Alabama 26 (Shackelford 9). Assists_Baylor 11 (Akinjo 7), Alabama 16 (Jah.Quinerly, Shackelford, Davison 5). Total Fouls_Baylor 21, Alabama 19.

