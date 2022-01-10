Alabama A&M 60, Jackson St. 58

JACKSON ST. (2-12)

Lewis 2-6 0-0 4, Moore 0-8 0-2 0, McKinnis 8-11 0-0 16, Evans 0-4 0-0 0, James 2-11 0-0 4, Young 6-13 0-0 15, D.Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Wideman 5-9 1-2 13, D.Hicks 1-3 0-0 2, I.Williams 2-3 0-2 4, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 1-6 58.

ALABAMA A&M (4-10)

Johnson 3-11 7-9 13, E.Williams 3-4 3-6 9, G.Hicks 6-18 8-9 22, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, D.Smith 3-11 4-6 11, Cortez 2-6 0-0 5, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 22-30 60.

Halftime_Alabama A&M 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 5-18 (Young 3-8, Wideman 2-5, Moore 0-1, Evans 0-2, James 0-2), Alabama A&M 4-10 (G.Hicks 2-6, Cortez 1-1, D.Smith 1-2, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_D.Taylor. Rebounds_Jackson St. 39 (Lewis, McKinnis 9), Alabama A&M 33 (E.Williams, D.Smith 9). Assists_Jackson St. 12 (James 3), Alabama A&M 6 (E.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 22, Alabama A&M 9. A_767 (6,000).

