Alabama A&M 67, Bethune-Cookman 52

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (5-16)

Bolden 0-0 0-2 0, French 5-15 1-1 15, Garrett 2-7 6-8 10, McEntire 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 8-14 0-2 16, Brown 2-3 2-2 6, Long 0-3 0-0 0, Joseph 2-3 1-2 5, Mondesir 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 10-17 52.

ALABAMA A&M (5-14)

Johnson 6-9 6-8 18, Parker 2-7 2-3 6, Hicks 6-17 1-1 18, Tucker 3-6 1-2 7, D.Smith 4-9 1-1 9, Cortez 2-6 3-3 7, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 14-18 67.

Halftime_Alabama A&M 22-19. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 4-14 (French 4-9, Garrett 0-1, McEntire 0-1, Mondesir 0-1, Davis 0-2), Alabama A&M 5-15 (Hicks 5-9, Tucker 0-1, D.Smith 0-2, Parker 0-3). Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 31 (Bolden 8), Alabama A&M 33 (Johnson 9). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 10 (Brown, Long 3), Alabama A&M 13 (Tucker 5). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 13, Alabama A&M 15. A_1,130 (6,000).

