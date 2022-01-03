Alabama A&M 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

ALABAMA A&M (2-9)

Johnson 8-8 2-2 18, E.Williams 7-7 0-0 14, Hicks 3-10 2-2 9, Tucker 4-5 0-0 9, D.Smith 4-8 2-2 10, J.Smith 2-3 0-0 6, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 1-2 0-1 2, Lawal 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 29-46 8-9 70.

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (2-12)

Milton 1-8 8-10 11, Morris 2-5 0-2 4, Stokes 4-8 0-0 10, Vargas 0-1 0-0 0, S.Williams 2-13 0-0 5, Doolittle 6-8 0-0 15, Harris 1-3 3-4 5, Parchman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 11-16 50.

Halftime_Alabama A&M 26-22. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 4-11 (J.Smith 2-3, Tucker 1-1, Hicks 1-3, Lee 0-1, Powell 0-1, D.Smith 0-2), Ark.-Pine Bluff 7-28 (Doolittle 3-5, Stokes 2-3, Milton 1-6, S.Williams 1-11, Vargas 0-1, Harris 0-2). Rebounds_Alabama A&M 26 (Johnson 8), Ark.-Pine Bluff 17 (Milton 5). Assists_Alabama A&M 14 (Tucker 6), Ark.-Pine Bluff 12 (S.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 15, Ark.-Pine Bluff 11. A_842 (4,500).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.