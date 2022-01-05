Alabama A&M 72, MVSU 67

ALABAMA A&M (3-9)

Ja.Johnson 11-19 3-8 25, Williams 2-5 2-3 6, Hicks 5-9 2-5 14, Tucker 4-10 4-5 12, D.Smith 5-9 4-4 15, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Lawal 0-1 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 15-25 72.

MVSU (0-12)

Carpenter 7-15 2-3 17, Umoh 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Hunter 3-13 0-0 8, McCoy 0-2 1-2 1, Gordon 11-22 1-3 32, Grant 3-8 3-7 9, Collins 0-3 0-0 0, Waldon 0-0 0-0 0, Waller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 7-15 67.

Halftime_Alabama A&M 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 3-7 (Hicks 2-4, D.Smith 1-2, Tucker 0-1), MVSU 12-39 (Gordon 9-19, Hunter 2-9, Carpenter 1-4, Davis 0-1, Grant 0-1, McCoy 0-2, Collins 0-3). Fouled Out_Carpenter. Rebounds_Alabama A&M 49 (Ja.Johnson 14), MVSU 29 (Grant 8). Assists_Alabama A&M 11 (Tucker 4), MVSU 18 (Davis, McCoy 6). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 16, MVSU 21. A_395 (5,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.