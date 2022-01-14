Alabama A&M visits Alabama State following Hicks’ 22-point showing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-10, 3-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (4-13, 2-2 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on the Alabama State Hornets after Garrett Hicks scored 22 points in Alabama A&M’s 60-58 win against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Hornets are 2-3 in home games. Alabama State has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in conference play. Alabama A&M has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan O’Neal is averaging 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Hornets. Juan Reyna is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Jalen Johnson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bulldogs. Hicks is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

