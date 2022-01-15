Alabama cornerback Armour-Davis declares for NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Armour-Davis announced his decision Saturday on social media, saying “my time here has definitely prepared me for the next step.”

He tied for the team lead with three interceptions in 11 starts. But Armour-Davis battled a hip injury late in the season, missing the Auburn game and both matchups with Georgia in the Southeastern Conference and national championship games.

It was his first season as a starter in the secondary.

Armour-Davis joins a number of Alabama players entering the draft, including left tackle Evan Neal, cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie and Slade Bolden.

