Alabama St. 79, Bethune-Cookman 73

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (5-15)

Robertson 2-2 0-0 4, French 10-20 2-2 27, Garrett 7-11 10-13 24, McEntire 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 4-9 2-2 10, Long 2-4 0-0 4, Joseph 0-2 1-2 1, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 15-19 73.

ALABAMA ST. (5-15)

O’Neal 3-6 3-4 9, Young 8-16 3-4 21, E.Clark 4-6 0-0 10, Range 2-7 0-0 4, Strawbridge 3-7 5-5 11, McCray 4-9 0-0 8, Mitchell 2-4 1-1 5, Stewart 2-3 0-0 6, Barber 1-1 1-2 3, Jackson 0-0 2-4 2, Reyna 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 15-20 79.

Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 6-13 (French 5-10, McEntire 1-1, Davis 0-2), Alabama St. 6-15 (E.Clark 2-2, Stewart 2-3, Young 2-5, Mitchell 0-1, Reyna 0-1, Strawbridge 0-1, Range 0-2). Fouled Out_McEntire. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 27 (Robertson 7), Alabama St. 25 (Young 8). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 12 (Garrett 6), Alabama St. 15 (E.Clark 4). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 19, Alabama St. 15. A_1,310 (7,400).

