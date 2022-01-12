Albany (NY) 57, Mass.-Lowell 47

MASS.-LOWELL (9-7)

Al.Blunt 2-8 0-2 4, Brooks 4-8 1-3 9, Faison 3-8 1-2 9, E.Hammond 5-12 2-3 13, Thomas 1-6 0-0 2, Hikim 3-5 0-0 6, An.Blunt 0-1 2-2 2, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Mincey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 6-12 47.

ALBANY (NY) (5-10)

Doles 4-9 1-2 9, Perry 0-10 1-2 1, Newman 5-11 2-4 12, Champion 1-4 2-2 5, Horton 4-12 2-3 10, Cerruti 5-12 1-2 12, Hutcheson 2-5 0-0 5, Reddish 1-3 0-0 3, Fizulich 0-1 0-0 0, Little 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-69 9-15 57.

Halftime_Albany (NY) 21-20. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 3-16 (Faison 2-6, E.Hammond 1-3, An.Blunt 0-1, Hikim 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Al.Blunt 0-3), Albany (NY) 4-15 (Champion 1-1, Reddish 1-2, Cerruti 1-3, Hutcheson 1-4, Doles 0-1, Horton 0-2, Perry 0-2). Fouled Out_Hikim. Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 29 (E.Hammond 7), Albany (NY) 42 (Newman 16). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 8 (Hikim 4), Albany (NY) 8 (Champion 3). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 16, Albany (NY) 16. A_1,164 (4,538).

