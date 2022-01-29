Albany (NY) 64, NJIT 53

ALBANY (NY) (9-11)

Doles 4-6 2-3 12, Cerruti 2-5 2-2 7, Champion 0-4 4-4 4, Horton 9-12 2-3 23, Hutcheson 2-8 1-2 7, Newman 1-2 0-2 2, Neely 2-5 2-2 6, Fizulich 0-2 0-0 0, Ketner 1-2 1-2 3, Little 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 14-20 64.

NJIT (8-11)

Coleman 6-17 2-2 15, Diakite 1-4 0-2 2, Butler 2-10 0-0 4, Lee 3-9 0-3 6, O’Hearn 4-9 0-0 11, Faw 2-6 1-2 6, Gray 2-4 1-2 5, de Graaf 0-2 4-4 4, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 8-15 53.

Halftime_Albany (NY) 34-19. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 8-16 (Horton 3-4, Doles 2-2, Hutcheson 2-6, Cerruti 1-3, Fizulich 0-1), NJIT 5-23 (O’Hearn 3-7, Faw 1-4, Coleman 1-5, Gray 0-1, de Graaf 0-1, Lee 0-2, Butler 0-3). Fouled Out_Faw. Rebounds_Albany (NY) 33 (Cerruti, Champion 6), NJIT 36 (Lee 11). Assists_Albany (NY) 8 (Horton 3), NJIT 12 (Butler 4). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 17, NJIT 18. A_229 (3,500).

