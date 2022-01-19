Albany (NY) 66, UMBC 54

ALBANY (NY) (7-10)

Doles 3-9 0-0 7, Newman 3-4 1-2 7, Cerruti 7-11 4-4 20, Champion 2-9 1-2 6, Horton 6-12 2-2 15, Hutcheson 1-6 0-0 2, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Neely 4-5 0-0 9, Fizulich 0-0 0-0 0, Reddish 0-1 0-0 0, Ketner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 8-10 66.

UMBC (6-10)

Johnson 3-5 4-5 11, Obeng-Mensah 0-0 2-2 2, Kennedy 6-12 0-0 14, Owens 3-7 0-0 8, Salnave 1-5 1-2 4, Rogers 1-9 4-4 7, Boonyasith 2-4 0-0 5, Spasojevic 1-5 1-2 3, Wojcik 0-2 0-0 0, Picarelli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 12-15 54.

Halftime_Albany (NY) 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 6-22 (Cerruti 2-3, Neely 1-1, Champion 1-3, Horton 1-4, Doles 1-5, Little 0-1, Hutcheson 0-5), UMBC 8-27 (Kennedy 2-5, Owens 2-6, Boonyasith 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Salnave 1-3, Rogers 1-8, Wojcik 0-1). Rebounds_Albany (NY) 36 (Newman 8), UMBC 24 (Johnson, Kennedy 6). Assists_Albany (NY) 11 (Horton 6), UMBC 11 (Rogers 4). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 17, UMBC 14. A_817 (5,000).

