Albany (NY) 71, NJIT 56

NJIT (8-7)

Coleman 5-14 9-9 20, Diakite 0-6 0-0 0, Butler 2-6 4-4 10, Lee 4-10 0-0 9, O’Hearn 2-7 0-0 6, Gray 1-7 0-1 2, de Graaf 2-2 3-4 7, Murphy 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 16-18 56.

ALBANY (NY) (6-10)

Doles 3-12 0-0 9, Newman 1-2 2-2 4, Cerruti 6-11 2-2 18, Champion 3-6 1-2 7, Horton 4-9 6-8 14, Hutcheson 1-6 0-0 2, Little 2-9 0-0 4, Reddish 1-3 2-2 4, Fizulich 3-4 3-3 9. Totals 24-62 16-19 71.

Halftime_Albany (NY) 31-18. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 6-17 (Butler 2-3, O’Hearn 2-4, Lee 1-2, Coleman 1-6, Gray 0-2), Albany (NY) 7-25 (Cerruti 4-7, Doles 3-6, Fizulich 0-1, Horton 0-1, Reddish 0-2, Little 0-3, Hutcheson 0-5). Rebounds_NJIT 36 (Diakite 9), Albany (NY) 33 (Horton 8). Assists_NJIT 10 (Butler 7), Albany (NY) 12 (Horton 5). Total Fouls_NJIT 15, Albany (NY) 17. A_1,225 (4,538).

