Alcorn St. 65, Jackson St. 50

ALCORN ST. (2-11)

Henry 8-12 2-2 22, Joshua 1-4 0-0 2, McQuarters 1-3 0-0 3, Thomas 3-8 3-4 9, Montgomery 1-8 2-3 4, Brewton 5-7 3-4 14, Hart 4-6 0-0 8, King 0-0 0-0 0, Agnew 1-1 1-2 3, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Pajeaud 0-0 0-0 0, Thorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 11-15 65.

JACKSON ST. (2-10)

Hicks 0-1 0-0 0, McKinnis 6-10 2-2 14, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, James 6-11 3-4 15, Watson 4-8 5-7 14, D.Taylor 0-4 1-2 1, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Young 0-4 0-0 0, Lewis 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 13-17 50.

Halftime_Alcorn St. 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 6-12 (Henry 4-5, Brewton 1-1, McQuarters 1-1, Joshua 0-1, Montgomery 0-4), Jackson St. 1-14 (Watson 1-4, Evans 0-1, D.Taylor 0-2, Young 0-3, James 0-4). Rebounds_Alcorn St. 24 (Thomas 7), Jackson St. 18 (McKinnis 8). Assists_Alcorn St. 6 (Thomas 3), Jackson St. 5 (D.Taylor 2). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 13, Jackson St. 16. A_717 (8,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.