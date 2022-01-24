Alcorn St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 67

ALCORN ST. (6-13)
Agnew 3-7 4-4 10, Joshua 0-1 0-0 0, McQuarters 1-4 5-6 7, Thomas 5-8 6-6 16, Walker 4-10 2-2 12, Henry 1-7 0-0 2, Montgomery 5-11 3-3 16, Brewton 3-7 1-2 7, Thorn 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 21-23 70.
BETHUNE-COOKMAN (5-14)
Robertson 3-5 0-1 6, French 6-12 1-2 16, Garrett 8-12 3-4 21, McEntire 1-3 2-2 4, Davis 4-11 1-2 10, Long 2-7 0-1 4, Joseph 2-2 2-4 6, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 9-16 67.
Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 5-17 (Montgomery 3-7, Walker 2-5, Agnew 0-1, Joshua 0-1, Thorn 0-1, Henry 0-2), Bethune-Cookman 6-16 (French 3-8, Garrett 2-3, Davis 1-3, McEntire 0-2). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 29 (Agnew, Brewton 6), Bethune-Cookman 32 (Robertson 7). Assists_Alcorn St. 9 (Thomas, Brewton 4), Bethune-Cookman 11 (McEntire 3). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 18, Bethune-Cookman 20. A_366 (3,000).
