Alcorn St. 73, Texas Southern 72

TEXAS SOUTHERN (5-9)

Hopkins 2-5 2-2 6, Nicholas 4-6 3-10 11, Etienne 8-17 3-4 22, P.Henry 4-12 1-3 10, Lawson 3-4 2-2 8, J.Walker 1-7 2-2 4, Rasas 2-3 0-0 5, Gilliam 0-3 0-0 0, Gresham 3-3 0-0 6, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 13-23 72.

ALCORN ST. (5-11)

Agnew 4-8 1-1 9, L.Henry 3-11 4-5 11, Joshua 3-7 0-0 7, Thomas 9-10 6-9 26, Montgomery 2-4 1-3 5, Brewton 3-6 0-0 7, O.Walker 2-4 0-1 6, Marshall 0-1 2-2 2, King 0-0 0-0 0, D.Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 14-21 73.

Halftime_Alcorn St. 46-32. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 5-16 (Etienne 3-6, Rasas 1-2, P.Henry 1-4, Gilliam 0-1, J.Walker 0-1, Hopkins 0-2), Alcorn St. 7-17 (Thomas 2-2, O.Walker 2-3, Brewton 1-2, Joshua 1-3, L.Henry 1-5, Agnew 0-1, Montgomery 0-1). Rebounds_Texas Southern 28 (Nicholas 12), Alcorn St. 29 (Thomas 8). Assists_Texas Southern 7 (P.Henry, J.Walker 2), Alcorn St. 9 (Thomas 5). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 18, Alcorn St. 18. A_312 (7,000).

