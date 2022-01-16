Alcorn State hosts Prairie View A&M following Thomas’ 26-point outing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-13, 1-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-11, 4-0 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State faces the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Justin Thomas scored 26 points in Alcorn State’s 73-72 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Braves have gone 1-0 in home games. Alcorn State is 0-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 1-4 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is ninth in the SWAC allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 48.4% shooting.

The Braves and Panthers match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lenell Henry is shooting 38.1% and averaging 8.7 points for the Braves. Darius Agnew is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 7.6 points for the Panthers. Jawaun Daniels is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 58.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

