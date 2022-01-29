Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Alcorn State hosts Southern following Saddler’s 21-point game

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Southern Jaguars (10-9, 6-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (6-13, 5-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on the Alcorn State Braves after Jayden Saddler scored 21 points in Southern’s 100-72 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Braves have gone 1-1 at home. Alcorn State has a 0-9 record against teams above .500.

The Jaguars are 6-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern is ninth in the SWAC with 19.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Damien Sears averaging 3.7.

The Braves and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Thomas is shooting 45.6% and averaging 9.3 points for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Tyrone Lyons is averaging 14.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Jaguars. Saddler is averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol