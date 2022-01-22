On Air: Encounter
Ali scores 15 to lead Akron over E. Michigan 46-44

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 9:37 pm
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali had 15 points as Akron edged past Eastern Michigan 46-44 on Saturday night.

Bryan Trimble Jr.’s jump shot gave Akron a 46-42 lead with 2:30 to play. Eastern Michigan’s Colin Golson Jr. made a jump shot to cap the scoring with 1:51 remaining. The Eagles missed a free throw and a then a layup to end it.

Xavier Castaneda added 14 points for Akron (12-5, 5-2 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman had 14 rebounds to go with six points.

Golson had 14 points for the Eagles (7-10, 2-4). Bryce McBride added 10 points. Nathan Scott had eight rebounds and seven points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

