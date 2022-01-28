Allen leads New Mexico State against Grand Canyon after 26-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-4, 5-2 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (17-3, 6-1 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Teddy Allen scored 26 points in New Mexico State’s 72-58 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Aggies are 8-1 in home games. New Mexico State is 4-0 in one-possession games.

The Antelopes are 5-2 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies and Antelopes face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.3 points for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Holland Woods is shooting 34.6% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 63.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

