American 67, Holy Cross 49

HOLY CROSS (3-15)

Gates 9-20 0-0 18, Luc 3-10 2-2 8, Montgomery 2-4 0-0 5, Townsel 1-4 3-6 5, Kenney 2-5 2-3 6, Martindale 1-5 0-0 3, Humphrey 1-4 0-0 2, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Coulibaly 1-3 0-0 2, Rabinovich 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 7-11 49.

AMERICAN (6-13)

Nelson 1-3 0-2 2, O’Neil 1-6 1-2 4, Rogers 4-7 0-0 8, Beckton 5-8 3-3 14, Smalls 7-11 1-1 16, Stephens 2-4 3-4 7, Alexander 6-9 4-4 16, Knotek 0-2 0-0 0, Ball 0-1 0-0 0, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 12-16 67.

Halftime_American 29-20. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 2-14 (Montgomery 1-3, Martindale 1-4, Dorsey 0-1, Rabinovich 0-1, Townsel 0-1, Humphrey 0-2, Luc 0-2), American 3-9 (Beckton 1-1, Smalls 1-1, O’Neil 1-3, Knotek 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Rogers 0-1, Stephens 0-1). Rebounds_Holy Cross 33 (Gates 13), American 31 (Nelson 8). Assists_Holy Cross 3 (Luc, Montgomery, Kenney 1), American 14 (Stephens, Alexander 4). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 17, American 13. A_515 (4,500).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.