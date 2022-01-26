On Air: Panel Discussions
American Yedlin terminates contract with Turkish soccer team

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 12:41 pm
American defender DeAndre Yedlin has terminated his contract with Turkish soccer club Galatasaray after one year.

The team said Wednesday the decision was by mutual consent.

Yedlin was due to report to the U.S. national team in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of its World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday. He had not arrived by Wednesday’s training session.

The 28-year-old from Seattle, a member of the U.S. roster at the 2014 World Cup, joined Galatasaray for the second half of the 2020-21 season. He played for Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders in 2013 and ’14, joined Tottenham for the second half of the 2014-15 season and appeared in one match, against Aston Villa.

He was loaned to Sunderland for 2015-16, then spent 4 1/2 seasons with Newcastle.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

