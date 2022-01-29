Anderson leads Idaho against Montana State after 22-point showing

Idaho Vandals (5-15, 2-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-5, 7-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -14; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Montana State Bobcats after Trevante Anderson scored 22 points in Idaho’s 81-62 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats are 8-1 on their home court. Montana State is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 77.1 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Vandals are 2-8 in Big Sky play. Idaho ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 37.5% from downtown. Rashad Smith paces the Vandals shooting 44.6% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Bobcats won the last matchup 92-72 on Jan. 7. Xavier Bishop scored 20 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jubrile Belo is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bishop is averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Mikey Dixon is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Vandals. Anderson is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

