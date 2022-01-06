Trending:
Andre carries UT Martin over Tennessee St. 94-78

The Associated Press
January 6, 2022 9:39 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bernie Andre scored a season-high 24 points and KJ Simon scored 21 and blocked five shots and UT Martin beat Tennessee State 94-78 on Thursday night.

Mikel Henderson scored 13 points and Chris Nix 12 points for UT Martin (6-8, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Carlos Marshall Jr. scored had 25 points, Jalen Dupree scored 15 and Kassim Nichols 12 with nine rebounds for the Tigers (5-8, 0-1).

