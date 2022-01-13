Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Anumba carries Winthrop past UNC Asheville 86-80 in OT

The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 10:03 pm
< a min read
      

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Micheal Anumba had 18 points as Winthrop topped UNC Asheville 86-80 in overtime on Thursday night.

D.J. Burns Jr. and Kelton Talford added 16 points each, and Cory Hightower had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Winthrop (9-6, 2-0 Big South Conference).

LJ Thorpe scored a season-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Drew Pember added 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Trent Stephney had 13 points and six steals.

Thorpe tied it at 75 at the end of regulation.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|13 Getting the Right Data to the Right...
1|13 govAccess: Resident Engagement,...
1|13 SASE Regional Event - East
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA James Webb Space Telescope team monitor mission's progress