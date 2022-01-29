AP PHOTOS: Tom Brady through his unprecedented career

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 5:47 pm
Tom Brady, whether he calls it quits soon or not, is unmatched in the history of NFL quarterbacks: seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVPs and a host of passing records over 22 seasons.

After ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources, Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say he has not made a decision, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the conversations.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady would leave the sport as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). But will there be more?

This photo gallery, curated by Swayne Hall and Paul Kazdan, highlights some of the biggest moments of Brady’s NFL career.

