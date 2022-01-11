AP Pro32-Power Rankings

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
January 11, 2022 2:11 pm
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Green Bay Packers (12) 13 4 0 384 1
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 4 0 369 2
3. Kansas City Chiefs 12 5 0 352 4
4. Tennessee Titans 12 5 0 351 5
5. Dallas Cowboys 12 5 0 324 8
6. Los Angeles Rams 12 5 0 316 3
7. Cincinnati Bengals 10 7 0 314 7
8. Buffalo Bills 11 6 0 311 9
9. Arizona Cardinals 11 6 0 287 6
10. San Francisco 49ers 10 7 0 275 12
11. New England Patriots 10 7 0 273 10
12. Las Vegas Raiders 10 7 0 252 15
13. Philadelphia Eagles 9 8 0 234 13
14. Pittsburgh Steelers 9 7 1 225 16
15. Los Angeles Chargers 9 8 0 220 14
16. New Orleans Saints 9 8 0 192 19
17. Indianapolis Colts 9 8 0 187 11
18. Miami Dolphins 9 8 0 184 18
19. Cleveland Browns 8 9 0 159 20
20. Minnesota Vikings 8 9 0 154 20
21. Baltimore Ravens 8 9 0 153 17
22. Seattle Seahawks 7 10 0 132 25
23. Denver Broncos 7 10 0 121 23
24. Atlanta Falcons 7 10 0 116 22
25. Washington Football Team 7 10 0 107 24
26. Chicago Bears 6 11 0 86 26
27. Carolina Panthers 5 12 0 64 27
28. Houston Texans 4 13 0 55 28
29. Detroit Lions 3 13 1 51 31
30. New York Jets 4 13 0 46 29
31. New York Giants 4 13 0 22 30
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 14 0 20 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Charles Davis, CBS Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

