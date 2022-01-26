AP source: Raiders request interview with Todd Bowles

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a request to interview Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head coach opening.

A person familiar with the search said Tuesday the Raiders made the request to speak with Bowles about filling the void left when Jon Gruden resigned in October. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing its candidates.

Bowles is the third known candidate for the position. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time role last week and Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo was expected to interview with owner Mark Davis on Tuesday.

Bowles had a 24-40 record in four seasons as head coach of the Jets before getting fired following the 2018 season. New York went 10-6 his first season before finishing last the next three seasons as he struggled to put together a capable offense.

But Bowles is considered one of the brighter defensive minds in the game with his aggressive, blitzing style helping Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl last season.

During Bowles’ three seasons in Tampa, the Bucs are tied for the third most sacks, rank third in takeaways and fifth in average yards per play allowed.

Bowles also had a three-game stint as interim coach in Miami in 2011 and was defensive coordinator in Arizona in 2013-14.

The Raiders are seeking a full-time coach after Gruden was forced to resign following the release of old offensive emails he wrote.

Bisaccia led the Raiders to a 7-5 record in the regular season and their second playoff berth in 19 years before losing in the wild-card round to the Bengals.

Davis is also seeking a new general manager after firing Mike Mayock last week after three seasons.

The candidates so far in that search include Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Bengals scout Trey Brown and Raiders director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report

