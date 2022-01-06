App State, Troy meet in conference play

App State (7-8, 1-1) vs. Troy (10-5, 1-1)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays host to App State in a Sun Belt matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. App State knocked off ULM by eight at home, while Troy fell to Texas-Arlington on the road, 62-57.

SENIOR STUDS: App State’s Adrian Delph, Michael Almonacy and James Lewis Jr. have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Mountaineers scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Almonacy has made or assisted on 45 percent of all App State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: App State is 0-5 when it allows at least 70 points and 7-3 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

PERFECT WHEN: The Trojans are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 4-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Mountaineers are 6-0 when they score at least 69 points and 1-8 on the year when falling short of 69.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent App State offense has turned the ball over on 15.3 percent of its possessions, the 24th-best mark in Division I. 21.6 percent of all Troy possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Trojans are ranked 313th, nationally).

