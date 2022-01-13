Appalachian St. 61, Coastal Carolina 60

COASTAL CAROLINA (9-7)

Likayi 2-5 1-1 5, Mostafa 9-16 1-1 19, Cole 10-19 2-4 25, Dibba 0-2 0-0 0, Uduje 3-9 1-2 7, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Hippolyte 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Williamson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 5-8 60.

APPALACHIAN ST. (9-9)

Huntley 1-6 0-0 2, Lewis 2-4 1-2 5, Almonacy 4-10 0-0 10, Delph 6-16 0-0 16, Gregory 4-9 2-4 10, Forrest 2-11 3-5 9, Eads 1-5 0-0 3, Mantis 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 22-63 6-11 61.

Halftime_Appalachian St. 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 3-19 (Cole 3-7, Dibba 0-1, Mostafa 0-1, Likayi 0-2, Williams 0-3, Uduje 0-5), Appalachian St. 11-32 (Delph 4-10, Mantis 2-2, Forrest 2-6, Almonacy 2-7, Eads 1-4, Huntley 0-3). Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 32 (Mostafa 14), Appalachian St. 38 (Huntley 11). Assists_Coastal Carolina 10 (Dibba 5), Appalachian St. 13 (Almonacy, Delph 3). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 12, Appalachian St. 12. A_3,008 (8,325).

