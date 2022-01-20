Appalachian St. 61, Georgia St. 60

APPALACHIAN ST. (11-9)
Huntley 2-3 0-0 5, Lewis 1-1 0-2 2, Almonacy 3-8 2-2 10, Delph 11-18 2-4 29, Gregory 3-9 2-2 8, Forrest 2-10 3-3 7, Eads 0-1 0-0 0, Mantis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 9-13 61.
GEORGIA ST. (6-8)
Nsoseme 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 7-18 2-3 16, Roberts 5-11 1-1 13, Williams 2-10 1-2 6, Hudson 3-9 0-0 6, Johnson 3-8 0-0 9, C.Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Phillips 1-1 0-0 2, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 4-6 60.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 8-21 (Delph 5-10, Almonacy 2-3, Huntley 1-2, Eads 0-1, Forrest 0-5), Georgia St. 6-25 (Johnson 3-6, Roberts 2-6, Williams 1-5, Hudson 0-2, Allen 0-6). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 21 (Gregory 5), Georgia St. 37 (Nsoseme, Hudson 11). Assists_Appalachian St. 14 (Gregory 6), Georgia St. 10 (Roberts 5). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 9, Georgia St. 10. A_1,196 (3,854).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments