Appalachian St. 72, South Alabama 64

APPALACHIAN ST. (8-8)

Huntley 8-16 0-0 20, Lewis 6-9 3-4 15, Almonacy 4-12 3-5 12, Delph 5-11 4-4 16, Gregory 4-8 1-1 9, Forrest 0-3 0-0 0, Duhart 0-0 0-0 0, Eads 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 11-14 72.

SOUTH ALABAMA (10-5)

Anderson 6-10 0-0 12, Goncalves 3-9 0-0 9, Smith 1-7 0-0 3, Chandler 8-18 1-1 19, Manning 3-14 1-4 8, Kearing 6-8 1-1 13. Totals 27-66 3-6 64.

Halftime_Appalachian St. 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 7-21 (Huntley 4-11, Delph 2-3, Almonacy 1-4, Eads 0-1, Forrest 0-2), South Alabama 7-24 (Goncalves 3-7, Chandler 2-6, Smith 1-5, Manning 1-6). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 33 (Lewis 7), South Alabama 34 (Manning 8). Assists_Appalachian St. 17 (Almonacy 6), South Alabama 11 (Manning 4). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 9, South Alabama 14. A_1,520 (10,041).

