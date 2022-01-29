Appalachian St. 72, UALR 57

UALR (7-11)

Gardner 6-8 2-3 16, Maric 4-13 0-0 8, Jefferson 3-11 2-2 9, Palermo 5-11 0-0 12, White 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 2-5 2-3 6, Osawe 2-4 0-0 6, Stulic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 6-8 57.

APPALACHIAN ST. (14-9)

Huntley 5-8 0-0 14, Lewis 0-1 1-2 1, Almonacy 1-8 0-0 3, Delph 6-11 4-4 19, Gregory 8-13 7-11 23, Forrest 4-11 3-4 12, Eads 0-0 0-0 0, Mantis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 15-21 72.

Halftime_Appalachian St. 35-29. 3-Point Goals_UALR 7-17 (Gardner 2-3, Osawe 2-3, Palermo 2-3, Jefferson 1-5, Maric 0-1, Smith 0-2), Appalachian St. 9-23 (Huntley 4-6, Delph 3-7, Forrest 1-4, Almonacy 1-5, Mantis 0-1). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_UALR 26 (Gardner 8), Appalachian St. 35 (Lewis, Delph 9). Assists_UALR 14 (Maric 6), Appalachian St. 9 (Almonacy, Gregory, Forrest 2). Total Fouls_UALR 20, Appalachian St. 14. A_3,206 (8,325).

