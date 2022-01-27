Appalachian State hosts Arkansas State following Omier’s 23-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-9, 6-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Norchad Omier scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 67-60 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-2 at home. Appalachian State is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Wolves have gone 4-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Omier averaging 4.1.

The Mountaineers and Red Wolves face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Almonacy is averaging 9.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Mountaineers. Adrian Delph is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Omier is averaging 17.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

