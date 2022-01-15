Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Archambault scores 25 in South Dakota’s rout of Omaha

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 10:03 pm
< a min read
      

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Mason Archambault scored 25 points to lead six in double figures and South Dakota defeated Omaha 105-70 on Saturday,

Hunter Goodrick had 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Coyotes (10-7, 3-3 Summit).

Frankie Fidler and Felix Lemetti had 11 points each for the Mavericks (3-16, 2-6).

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi