Archambault scores 25 in South Dakota’s rout of Omaha

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Mason Archambault scored 25 points to lead six in double figures and South Dakota defeated Omaha 105-70 on Saturday,

Hunter Goodrick had 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Coyotes (10-7, 3-3 Summit).

Frankie Fidler and Felix Lemetti had 11 points each for the Mavericks (3-16, 2-6).

