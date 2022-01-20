Trending:
Arians leads South Dakota State past St. Thomas (MN) 92-77

January 20, 2022
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Arians had a career-high 20 points as South Dakota State stretched its win streak to seven games, getting past St. Thomas (Minn.) 92-77 on Thursday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for South Dakota State (16-4, 7-0 Summit League). Zeke Mayo also scored 15 points and Douglas Wilson had 14 points.

Ryan Lindberg had 18 points for the Tommies (8-9, 2-3). Anders Nelson added 13 points and Riley Miller had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

