Arizona St. women overcome 29 turnovers, top No. 22 Colorado

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Taya Hanson scored 17 points and short-handed Arizona State overcame 29 turnovers to beat No. 22 Colorado 57-52 in overtime on Friday night for its 14th straight victory in the series.

Neither team made a field goal in overtime until Colorado guard Frida Formann sank a 3-pointer at the final buzzer. The Sun Devils also didn’t make a field goal for the final three minutes of regulation as Colorado closed on a 10-2 run to tie it at 46.

Arizona State (9-5, 1-0 Pac-12) was without leading scorer Jade Loville, who averages 15.5 points per game, for precautionary reasons. The Sun Devils also hadn’t played since Dec. 30 against Lipscomb due to six games being postponed, and it showed as Arizona State shot just 36.5% from the field and 13 of 24 at the free-throw line.

Mael Gilles struggled with foul trouble in the first half, but finished with eight points and 11 rebounds for Arizona State.

Quay Miller scored 12 points and freshman Kindyll Wetta had eight steals for Colorado (13-3, 2-3), which started the season 13-0 before losing to No. 2 Stanford then Oregon State in overtime.

The Buffaloes had steals on six straight ASU possessions late in the second quarter, ending the half with 10 takeaways. Wetta tied a program record for steals in a half with six — and she did it in one quarter.

Colorado’s last win in the series came on February 17, 2013 in Tempe.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.