Ark.-Pine Bluff 74, MVSU 68

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (5-17)

Doolittle 1-5 0-0 2, Parchman 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Milton 3-7 4-7 10, Williams 10-15 2-3 26, Stokes 3-7 2-2 8, Morris 7-9 4-6 18, Stredic 0-1 1-2 1, Sampson 2-4 3-4 7, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Vargas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 16-24 74.

MVSU (1-18)

Grant 5-9 1-2 11, Umoh 4-5 0-0 8, Davis 2-6 2-2 6, Hunter 5-14 3-3 14, Waller 3-6 7-7 13, Gordon 3-10 4-5 11, McCoy 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 2-4 1-2 5, Aguer 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-1 0, Waldon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 18-22 68.

Halftime_MVSU 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 4-15 (Williams 4-8, Harris 0-1, Milton 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Stredic 0-1, Doolittle 0-3), MVSU 2-16 (Gordon 1-6, Hunter 1-6, Perry 0-1, Waller 0-1, Grant 0-2). Fouled Out_Umoh. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 26 (Stokes 6), MVSU 31 (Grant 12). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 (Stokes 4), MVSU 12 (Hunter 4). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 19, MVSU 19. A_1,985 (5,000).

