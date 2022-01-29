Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68

WEST VIRGINIA (13-6)

Bridges 2-7 2-2 6, Cottrell 0-4 0-0 0, Ke.Johnson 5-9 4-4 18, McNeil 3-11 0-0 7, Sherman 4-11 5-5 15, Carrigan 0-0 1-2 1, Curry 5-9 1-3 11, Osabuohien 3-5 1-3 7, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Paulicap 0-0 1-2 1, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 15-21 68.

ARKANSAS (16-5)

Wade 1-2 4-4 6, Williams 3-13 5-7 12, Notae 6-8 2-2 15, Toney 6-8 7-8 19, Umude 4-9 3-3 12, Davis 2-9 3-6 7, Lykes 1-2 4-4 6, Ka.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 28-34 77.

Halftime_Arkansas 38-29. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 7-26 (Ke.Johnson 4-5, Sherman 2-5, McNeil 1-6, King 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Cottrell 0-2, Curry 0-2, Bridges 0-4), Arkansas 3-14 (Notae 1-2, Umude 1-3, Williams 1-4, Wade 0-1, Davis 0-2, Toney 0-2). Fouled Out_Osabuohien. Rebounds_West Virginia 26 (Bridges 6), Arkansas 41 (Williams 15). Assists_West Virginia 9 (McNeil 4), Arkansas 11 (Toney, Davis 3). Total Fouls_West Virginia 29, Arkansas 18.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.