Arkansas, A&M meet in conference play

Arkansas (10-4, 0-2) vs. Texas A&M (12-2, 1-0)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M plays host to Arkansas in a SEC matchup. Both teams last played this past Tuesday. Texas A&M won on the road against Georgia 81-79, while Arkansas fell 75-74 at home to Vanderbilt.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile JD Notae is averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals to lead the charge for the Razorbacks. Au’Diese Toney is also a big contributor, putting up 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been led by Quenton Jackson, who is averaging 13.3 points.JUMPING FOR JD: Notae has connected on 28.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Texas A&M has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 58.4.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. Texas A&M has an assist on 57 of 101 field goals (56.4 percent) over its past three contests while Arkansas has assists on 43 of 72 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas A&M has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.5 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has climbed to 30.7 during the team’s five-game winning streak.

